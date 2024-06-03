Funding round opens for off-grid solar across West Africa

Thirteen out of 19 project countries are eligible for financial support and technical assistance in the latest funding round: Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Chad, Côte d'Ivoire, Gambia, Ghana, Liberia, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Nigeria, and Sierra Leone.

The tender is open to startups, established small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large companies in the off-grid solar sector, each through different grant windows.

