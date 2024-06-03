Japan reports radio interference from PV systems

Japan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications has notified the Japan Electrical Manufacturers' Association and the Japan Photovoltaic Energy Association (JPEA) about unwanted radio waves from solar generation systems leading to wireless communication failures.

The ministry said in a letter that there have been 44 reported cases since 2021, mainly attributed to, but not limited to, large-scale solar plants. It noted that solar generation systems have been interfering with local government digital radio systems used for disaster prevention, fire response services, and emergency communications.

The letter offers suggestions to reduce impacts on wireless communications, such as the use of noise filters to reduce interference, and calls to promote new construction methods.

The ministry also warned that any solar projects that continue to interfere with radio equipment could be removed by law. It said it plans to integrate International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) standards for unwanted radio wave emissions from solar generation systems for projects in Japan.

The authorities of the Netherlands and Sweden reported similar cases in 2023 and 2021, respectively.