Japan reports radio interference from PV systems

Japan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications has notified the Japan Electrical Manufacturers' Association and the Japan Photovoltaic Energy Association (JPEA) about unwanted radio waves from solar generation systems leading to wireless communication failures.
The ministry said in a letter that there have been 44 reported cases since 2021, mainly attributed to, but not limited to, large-scale solar plants. It noted that solar generation systems have been interfering with local government digital radio systems used for disaster prevention, fire response services, and emergency communications.
The letter offers suggestions to reduce impacts on wireless communications, such as the use of noise filters to reduce interference, and calls to promote new construction methods.
Popular content
The ministry also warned that any solar projects that continue to interfere with radio equipment could be removed by law. It said it plans to integrate International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) standards for unwanted radio wave emissions from solar generation systems for projects in Japan.
The authorities of the Netherlands and Sweden reported similar cases in 2023 and 2021, respectively.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.