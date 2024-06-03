India launches 2.4 GW of renewables tenders

From pv magazine India

SECI has started accepting bids to set up 1.2 GW of solar projects on a build-own-operate (BOO) basis. The project can be located anywhere in India and must connect to the interstate transmission system.

SECI will sign 25-year power purchase agreements (PPAs) with the successful bidders. The power procured will be be sold to the different buying entities of India.

Developers must submit single bids offering 50 MW of minimum contracted capacity, and a maximum of 600 MW. The contracted capacity must be quoted in integral values.

“Bidders who have already commissioned solar PV projects or are in the process of constructing such projects and have untied capacity may also participate,” said the tender document. “In such case, they will be given the benefit of a longer period of PPA, commensurate to the duration between the actual date of commencement of supply of power and scheduled commencement of supply date.”

In a separate development, NTPC has started accepting bids from renewable energy developers to supply 1.2 GW of firm, dispatchable power from projects with energy storage systems. The projects will be developed on a build-own-operate basis. They can be located anywhere in India and should be connected to the interstate transmission.

The minimum project size shall be 50 MW and in multiples of 10 MW thereafter. The maximum capacity to be allotted to a single bidder is 600 MW.