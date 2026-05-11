Adani adds 150 MW solar capacity to Khavda 30 GW renewable energy park

From pv magazine India

Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), through its arm Adani Green Energy Twenty Five C, has commissioned a 150 MW solar power project at the Khavda renewable energy complex, which is planned to achieve a total installed capacity of 30 GW by 2029 and become the largest renewable energy cluster globally.

AGEL is developing the 30 GW renewable energy park across the barren salt desert of Khavda in Gujarat’s Kutch district. Spread over 538 sq km, an area nearly five times the size of Paris, the complex is designed to integrate utility-scale solar and wind generation with advanced battery energy storage infrastructure to support round-the-clock renewable power supply.

The company previously pur into operation an initial 1,376 MWh of battery energy storage systems (BESS) at Khavda, making it one of the world’s largest single-location BESS deployments.

The latest addition follows the earlier commissioning of a 292 MW solar power project at the site, as well as a 1 GW solar plant built by SAEL Industries Ltd (SAEL).

Engineering and construction at Khavda present significant logistical challenges due to the region’s saline desert terrain, extreme temperatures, seasonal flooding, and remote location near the India-Pakistan border. Developers have highlighted the need for extensive transmission infrastructure, high-voltage evacuation systems, and climate-resilient engineering to support the mega-scale deployment.