India’s NHPC launches tender for 2.4 GW of solar

From pv magazine India
NHPC has launched a tender to select developers to set up 1.2 GW of grid-connected solar PV projects and up to 1.2 GW of additional capacity in India.
Developers selected by NHPC will set up PV projects on a build-own-operate (BOO) basis. The projects can be located anywhere in India and must connect to the inter-state transmission system. The land is to be identified and arranged by the developer.
The solar power produced by these projects will be purchased by NHPC and sold to the state utilities/ electricity distribution companies (discoms).
The projects are tendered under Open category, allowing the use of cells and modules of any origin. The minimum project size will be 50 MW and in multiples of 10 MW thereafter.
The cumulative capacity offered should not exceed 600 MW without greenshoe option and 1.2 GW for a bidder with greenshoe option. However, for projects located in northeastern states and Special Category, the minimum quantum of contracted capacity offered by a bidder can be 30 MW.
