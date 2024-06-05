ABB launches smart panel for home energy management

From pv magazine USA

ABB has launched ReliaHome Smart Panel, a new smart home energy management system. The product, intended for residential projects in the United States and Canada, was developed in partnership with software provider Lumin.

The smart panel coordinates home energy assets, enabling energy optimization, circuit scheduling, and real-time control. Homeowners can control their energy use informed by insights from platform, which can be controlled via an app, saving on energy and costs.

“Users can make informed decisions on energy consumption, prioritizing appliances during an outage to extend battery storage runtime and optimizing circuits to avoid paying high electricity rates at peak times,” said ABB. “The platform ensures seamless functionality during power and network outages through a local-first network backup, enabling consistent customer connectivity independent of a cloud connection.”

The ReliaHome energy management system is designed and assembled in the United States. It has wide compatibility with third-party batteries, solar inverters, electric-vehicle chargers, and standby generators. ABB said the product is suitable for retrofits and new installations.

ABB provides customer support and resources for implementation and maintenance, as well as cybersecurity systems that are validated and ISO 27001:2013 and IEC 62443-4-1:2018 certified.

Technical specifications for the ReliaHome panel:

AC voltage: 120/240 VAC Split phase, 50-60HZ

Supply Breaker rating: 15-20 A (non-GFCI)

Connection options: Wi-Fi or Ethernet

Find the full spec sheet here.

Residential energy consumption accounts for about 20% of US total energy use, said the US Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy. As such, energy retrofits and a shift towards distributed low-carbon energy sources are an important step towards meeting decarbonization goals. The ABB smart panel helps homeowners coordinate and manage power as they electrify their homes.

“This latest collaboration marks a significant stride in ABB’s focus on the residential sector,” said Adam Mease, NEMA global product group leader for ABB. “We’re committed to accelerating the energy transition through innovation and the evolution of traditional home electrical distribution, offering homebuilders, homeowners, and communities’ powerful tools to optimize energy usage and save costs.”