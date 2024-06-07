Guyana opens tender for supply of solar equipment, installations

The government of Guyana has opened a tender for the supply and delivery of solar equipment and solar installations for 21 public and community buildings.
The tender features eight lots: multimodal inverters, PV modules, valve regulated lead–acid (VRLA) batteries, lithium battery storage systems, solar array roof-mounting hardware, balance-of-system equipment, electrical conduits, fittings and electrical equipment.
Technical specifications for each lot are available in full in the tender document. Bidders can bid for individual lots or combinations of lots. All bidders are required to submit bids via post by June 18. The required period of supply is 90 days from the signing of a contract.
The tender document says the project is geared toward reducing reliance on imported fossil fuels and lowering electricity consumption from the utility, in pursuit of lower CO2 emissions.
Electricity from the PV arrays will be used for internal consumption and recharging batteries, according to the tender document. The project will also “demonstrate the applicability of photovoltaic system operation with energy storage and its energy contribution to Guyana.”
Guyana had 8 MW of installed solar capacity at the end of 2023, according to figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).
