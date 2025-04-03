Gonvarri Solar Steel unveils new solar tracker

From pv magazine Spain
Gonvarri Solar Steel, a Spanish supplier of mounting structures and tracking systems, has introduced its new TracSmarT+1P Compact solar tracker.
“The new system is now available globally,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine.
Solar Steel, which designs and supplies solar trackers and structures, launched the TracSmarT+1P, a 1P solar tracker designed to maximize the levelized cost of energy (LCOE) in solar projects.
The tracker features an optimized structure that reduces assembly times, with fewer parts to improve ease of assembly and minimize the likelihood of mechanical failure, according to the spokesperson.
With an extended range of motion, the tracker can tilt modules up to 60 degrees. It also includes a robust mechanical locking system that ensures the tracker remains in place even during strong wind gusts.
Solar Steel's SmarTSlope technology, integrated into the 1P tracker, allows the system to adapt to uneven terrain, enhancing solar energy capture and optimizing project performance without requiring shortened rows.
The new TracSmarT+1P tracker is a two-row version, with a single-row option available to accommodate complex layouts. This configuration also includes the AgriPV design for agrivoltaic projects, offering adjustable ground clearance up to 2.1 meters to meet project needs.
