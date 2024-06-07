India’s GUVNL allocates 500 MW hybrid wind-solar at $0.040/kWh

From pv magazine India

GUVNL has allocated 500 MW of hybrid wind-solar projects at an average price of INR 3.36/kWh, in a tender for 500 MW hybrid renewables projects.

KPI Green bid for 50 MW and won the capacity by quoting the lowest tariff of INR 3.33/kWh. Juniper Green Energy secured 120 MW at INR 3.34/kWh. GUVNL allocated the remaining 330 MW to JSW Energy (180 MW) and Hinduja Renewables (150 MW) for INR 3.39/kWh each.

The successful bidders will set up grid-connected hybrid renewables projects on a build-own-operate basis. The projects can be set up anywhere in India. GUVNL will sign 25-year power purchase agreements (PPAs) with the successful bidders

In April, Avaada Energy, a unit of Avaada Group, won a 250 MW solar-wind hybrid power project in a 1 GW tender issued by NTPC. It won the capacity with a competitive tariff of INR 3.47/kWh. The project can be set up anywhere in India.

In March, NTPC concluded its Tranche-IV tende for wind-solar hybrid projects, with an average tariff of INR 3.30/kWh. ABC Cleantech (Axis Energy) won the biggest portion of 750 MW by quoting the lowest tariff of INR 3.27/kWh. Juniper Green Energy secured 300 MW at INR 3.29/kWh. The rest of the capacity was allocated to ReNew (300 MW) and ACME Cleantech (150 MW) at INR 3.32/kWh.