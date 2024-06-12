India’s SJVN allocates 1.5 GW of wind, solar for $0.041/kWh

From pv magazine India
SJVN has allocated 1.5 GW of wind-solar hybrid power capacity at an average price of INR 3.41 ($0.041)/kWh. Avaada secured the biggest slice of 470 MW. Ganeko Solar and JSW Energy won 300 MW each.
AMPIN Energy and Juniper Green Energy secured 150 MW each. The other winners include Datta Power Infra (70 MW) and Inaayu Renewables (60 MW). Inaayu Renewables is a special-purpose vehicle of Evergreen Renewables.
The winning developers will establish wind-solar hybrid power projects on a build-own-operate basis for power supply under a 25-year PPAs with SJVN. The projects can be located throughout India and must connect to the interstate transmission system (ISTS).
Power procured by SJVN from these projects will be sold to the different buying entities of India.
