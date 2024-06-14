Marstek unveils plug-in balcony solar with AC-coupled storage at SNEC

First power banks and now balcony batteries – this is how Joe Duan, key account manager at Marstek, describes the development of his company. Marstek is exhibiting its home storage products for the first time in Shanghai at SNEC, the leading trade fair for the Chinese PV industry. He adds that the company, which previously sold power banks, will visit The Smarter E trade fair in Munich next week.

In addition to microinverters and mobile PV generator stations, two products potentially stand out for the German market. First, Marstek offers the Jupiter platform, a fully integrated storage system for balconies, in 2.56 kWh and 5.12 kWh variants.

On the DC side, up to 2,000 W of module power can be connected to four individual maximum power point (MPP) trackers. On the AC side, the maximum output is 800 W. This means that end customers can install the highest possible number of modules without having to register. Thanks to the battery, users should be able to consume electricity that may not be fed in as AC voltage.

An additional box ensures that the storage system cannot discharge into the grid. The anti-feed-in system connects wirelessly to the storage system and the associated energy management system to prevent discharge into the grid.

The box, which contains the battery and inverter, measures 36 cm x 53 cm and comes in 34 kg or 52 kg variants. Duan says the IP65-certified system can also be permanently installed outdoors.

Users can select different operating modes with the integrated energy management system. The system should also be able to integrate dynamic electricity tariffs into the charging plan. Marstek guarantees 80% capacity retention for 6,000 cycles.

The second product, Venus, is a battery storage system that plugs directly into a home power socket. It only comes in a 5.12 kWh version. To install, users can simply plug the system into a household socket. Duan says users can operate multiple systems in parallel, depending on available sockets.

Users operating PV systems can connect their AC output to the household grid. The batteries will store surplus electricity, with sockets capable of charging or discharging up to 2.5 kW. The integrated energy management system can track dynamic electricity tariffs, charging the battery during low-price periods. When electricity prices are high, the batteries prioritize stored energy. The batteries can also be operated in this mode without solar.

In addition to using dynamic electricity tariffs, the Venus batteries can also be used for emergency power supply. The balcony inverters, with 2.24 kWh of battery storage capacity, are available on the company's website for €1,000 ($1,070). There is currently no price information for the plug-in home storage systems on the website.