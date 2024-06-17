Greentech starts running 103 MW of ground-mounted PV in Germany

From pv magazine Germany

Hamburg-based Greentech has started operating three solar projects in the northern German state of Schleswig-Holstein with a total capacity of 103 MW: Nienbüttel (21.5 MW), Agethorst (70.9 MW) and Kohlenbek (10.3 MW). The arrays represent the company's largest portfolio to date.

Greentech said the total investment volume is around €70 million ($74.9 million), or €680/kW of installed capacity. Deutsche Kreditbank (DKB), reportedly the largest financier of renewable energy projects in Germany, financed the new solar plants. A fund for institutional investors advised by EB – Sustainable Investment Management (EB-SIM) invested in the projects in Nienbüttel and Agethorst. EB-SIM is a subsidiary of the Evangelische Bank and has also been active in renewable energy for many years.

Greentech said it developed the projects itself, built some of them itself and “pre-financed them as a group.”

This is “a real milestone in the company's development,” says CIO Felix von Buchwaldt. “Through long-term asset management and technical operations management, we contribute our know-how to optimize the assets and remain closely connected with the projects and our partners in the communities.”

The company is therefore developing “various other projects in Schleswig-Holstein and other federal states.” In May, for example, a statutory resolution was passed for a 46 MW project in the Schlweswig-Holstein municipality of Grossenwiehe.