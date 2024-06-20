144 MW La Unión PV plant connected to Colombian grid

From pv magazine Latam
Spanish company Solarpack has announced the official grid connection of the 144 MW La Unión solar plant, located in the municipality of Montería, located in the department of Córdoba.
The project required an investment of $100 million, according to Solarpack. During construction of the solar park, 1,276 jobs were created, “most of which were filled by local workers,” the company added.
Popular content
IDB Invest, the private sector arm of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), and Bancolombia announced in 2022 that they would provide a total of $134.5 million in financing for two Solarpack solar projects in Colombia, La Unión and the 108 MW La Mata, located in the municipality of La Gloria in the department of Cesar.
Solarpack was one of the companies that was awarded projects in Colombia's last long-term renewable energy auction for a total of 1,123 MWh/day, in which 15-year contracts were closed with a weighted average allocation price of COP 155.8/kWh ($0.041/kWh).
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.