144 MW La Unión PV plant connected to Colombian grid

From pv magazine Latam

Spanish company Solarpack has announced the official grid connection of the 144 MW La Unión solar plant, located in the municipality of Montería, located in the department of Córdoba.

The project required an investment of $100 million, according to Solarpack. During construction of the solar park, 1,276 jobs were created, “most of which were filled by local workers,” the company added.

Popular content

IDB Invest, the private sector arm of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), and Bancolombia announced in 2022 that they would provide a total of $134.5 million in financing for two Solarpack solar projects in Colombia, La Unión and the 108 MW La Mata, located in the municipality of La Gloria in the department of Cesar.

Solarpack was one of the companies that was awarded projects in Colombia's last long-term renewable energy auction for a total of 1,123 MWh/day, in which 15-year contracts were closed with a weighted average allocation price of COP 155.8/kWh ($0.041/kWh).