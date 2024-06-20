Nepal opens tender for grid-connected solar projects

The Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) has opened a tender for the development of grid-connected solar power projects in Nepal.

Power generated from the plants will be sold to NEA for 25 years through a tariff-based competitive bidding process, with the successful bidder responsible for supplying the power via a power purchase agreement.

The tender document sets out the sites and substations at which the projects can be developed and connected. The maximum total capacity available under the tender is 800 MW. Proposed project sizes shall be a minimum of 1 MW for connection to a DCS substation and 10 MW for connection to the grid.

Applicants may submit a bid for one or more projects with cumulative capacity not exceeding 150 MW. The deadline to submit proposals has been extended to July 9.

Nepal had 115 MW of installed solar at the end of 2023, according to figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).