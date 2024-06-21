Wavelabs unveils solar simulator for perovskite mini-modules

Wavelabs, a German manufacturer of testing instruments and solar simulators based on light emitting diodes (LED) unveiled Sinus-430 Advanced made for characterizing thin-film and perovskite mini-modules. It has a customizable spectrum with tunable LED, featuring an illuminated area of 306 mm x 306 mm.

“Our new simulator closes the gap between small-scale cell characterization and module-size research and production,” stated Wavelabs’ project manager Hans-Christian Schaich.

Exposure times are programmable as is continuous illumination. Its light engine is classified A+A+A+, supporting calibration with spectral non-uniformity of less than 1%. Characterization support includes integrated electroluminescence (EL), photoluminescence (PL), synchronized infrared (IR) and external quantum efficiency based on Wavelabs’ Rapidwave-EQE.

The company said the solar simulator is “tandem-ready” with automatic spectrum calibration of 25 different LED channels to allow current mismatch tuning. It also has a built-in spectrometer and intensity sensor with an automated feedback loop to ensure long-term stability of the defined spectrum.

This is the latest product from Wavelabs that addresses the needs of researchers and manufacturers working on newer high-efficiency cell technologies. Last year it unveiled a large industrial-sized and benchtop-sized instruments.