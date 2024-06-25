New US platform vets residential solar salespeople

From pv magazine USA

Leading residential solar industry financers and the Solar Energy Industry Association (SEIA) are partnering with Recheck, a newly launched platform designed to create a registry of residential solar salespeople and vet their conduct.

Residential solar has long struggled with aggressive sales tactics that have led to negative customer experiences. Many installers outsource their sales efforts to third parties, which can create a disconnect between sales promises and installation realities.

The platform was launched by a consortium of the main players in US residential solar finance, including Dividend Finance, Freedom Forever, GoodLeap, Mosaic, Palmetto, Sungage Financial, Sunlight Financial, and Sunrun.

“A healthy solar industry is vital to consumers and the US energy transition. Recheck is proud of its founding partners and is committed to building the tools to ensure long-term trust with consumers,” said Tim Trefren, Recheck co-founder and CEO.

Recheck creates an online registry of approved solar salespeople, issuing a Recheck ID that allows contractors, financiers, and technology platforms to confirm that their sales partners meet certification, licensing, and training requirements. The platform marks a first-of-its-kind opportunity to track sales conduct across the industry. Recheck will also facilitate industry-wide data exchange across the platform.

“Solar remains America’s most popular form of energy and will be installed on 10 million homes by 2030. It’s our job to make sure the solar and storage industry is accountable to the millions of families that are putting their trust in us to power their lives,” said SEIA President and CEO Abigail Ross Hopper.

Recheck founding partners will be part of an ongoing advisory board and have committed to driving the adoption of Recheck IDs within their platforms in 2024 and beyond.

SEIA is also developing industry-wide standards for residential solar, with accreditation from the American National Standards Institute. SEIA is proactively tackling issues that build confidence among customers, regulators, investors, rating agencies, and other stakeholders. These standards will contribute assurance that solar and storage systems have been ethically, sustainably, and responsibly sourced, manufactured, transported, installed, operated, and recycled.