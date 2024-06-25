Elements Green secures approval for 360 MW/720 MWh storage project in UK

From pv magazine ESS News site

UK developer Elements Green has received planning permission for its 360 MW/720 MWh Staythorpe BESS project located to the northwest of Newark-on-Trent, Nottinghamshire, in the UK.

The project is slated to be commissioned in August 2026 and is expected to have an operational life of 40 years.

“We are preparing to begin construction and bring our vision to life, creating not only a state-of-the-art energy storage solution but also making a positive contribution to the local environment with additional planting and the creation of a permissive path,” Elements Green Executive Chairman Mark Turner said.

The project has committed to delivering more than 12 acres dedicated to landscape planting, woodland creation, and wildflower meadows, delivering at least 25.7% biodiversity net gain.

Battery project will create 30-50 high-skilled jobs

The big battery project will create 30-50 high-skilled jobs during construction and connect to the existing national grid substation at Staythorpe once completed.

