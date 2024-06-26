Solimpeks presents air-to-water heat pump for residential, commercial applications

Turkish heating solutions provider Solimpeks has presented a new all-in-one air-to-water heat pump system for domestic hot water (DHW) at the Intersolar 2024 event held last week in Munich, Germany.
“This product is assembled at our factory in Konya and is distributed in most important European markets,” the company sales representative, Furkan Sönmez, told pv magazine. “The heat pump is currently very popular in our country, but also in Italy and Germany, among other markets.”
The Varm Boiler Circulation Pump (BCP) heat pump series can be connected to any new or existing tank, according to the manufacturer, which says the system comes with a water tank real capacity of 286 L.
The new product has a diameter of 650 mm, a height of 1,940 mm, and a weight of 110 kg. Its heating capacity at 20 C outdoor temperature is 3 kW and the coefficient of performance ranges from 3.62 to 4.48, depending on outdoor temperature.
The heat pump uses R410 as the refrigerant and features a thermostatic expansion valve. According to the manufacturer, it can achieve flow temperatures of up to 65 C.
The system's operating noise level is claimed to be as low as 60 dB(A). The manufacturer is offering the product with a 2-year warranty.
Solimpeks is based in Konya and produces hot water storage tanks, thermal collectors, PVT panels, and heat pumps.
