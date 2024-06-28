Guyana launches tender for utility-scale PV, battery storage projects

Guyana's public utility company (GPL) has opened a tender for three utility-scale PV and battery storage projects with total power and storage capacities of 15 MWp and 22 MWh, respectively.

The Guyanese government has earned financing under the Guyana-Norway Partnership and intends to apply part of the proceeds to payments under the contracts for engineering, procurement, and construction of the projects, known collectively as the Guyana Utility Scale Solar Photovoltaic Program (GUYSOL).

The financing for the project will be administered in accordance with the policies of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), according to information posted by the IDB.

GPL is now inviting sealed bids from eligible and qualified bidders for engineering, procurement, and construction of the three utility-scale, ground-mounted PV plants and battery storage systems.

Bidding will be conducted through the International Competitive Bidding (ICB) procedures specified in the IDB's Policies for the Procurement of Goods and Works. The tender is open to all bidders from eligible source countries as defined in the Policies. Bidders are asked to provide qualifications requirements that include business registration or incorporation documents, valid Guyana Revenue Authority and National Insurance Scheme Compliance certificates, VAT registration certificates (for domestic parties), experience, technical and financial capacity.

Interested parties can purchase a complete set of bidding documents in English from GPL for a non-refundable fee of GYD 20,000 ($95.84).

Bids must be made before Sept. 26, the day opening of bids commences. All bids must be accompanied by a bid security of $250,000 or an equivalent amount in a freely convertible currency.