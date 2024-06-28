Sosteneo, Enel finalize partnership for 1.7 GW battery storage rollout in Italy

From pv magazine ESS News site

Sosteneo, part of the Generali Investments ecosystem, has closed the financing contracts of an agreement with Enel for the acquisition of 49% of the share capital of Enel Libra Flexsys. The deal was signed and announced in March 2024. The mezzanine and senior financings were signed in June 2024.

According to Enel, the sale to Sosteneo Energy Transition has a consideration of EUR 1.1 billion ($1.18 billion). The Enterprise Value of 100% of Enel Libra Flexsys is approximately EUR 2.5 billion.

Enel Libra Flexsys was established for the development and management of a major portfolio of energy transition infrastructure in Italy, composed of 23 battery energy storage system (BESS) projects with a total capacity of 1.7 GW and three open-cycle gas turbine (OCGT) projects with a total capacity of 0.9 GW.

To support the Sosteneo acquisition, approximately €200 million of mezzanine financing was provided by the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. Approximately €900 million of senior financing was provided by a consortium of banks including BayernLB, BBVA, BNP Paribas, Bank of China, Crédit Agricole CIB, Caixa Bank, Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), ING, Societe Generale CIB, and SMBC Bank.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.