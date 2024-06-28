Sosteneo, Enel finalize partnership for 1.7 GW battery storage rollout in Italy

The Generali Group company has signed an agreement to acquire a minority share of Enel Libra Flexsys, which aims to roll out 1.7 GW of battery energy storage projects in Italy. “Revenues are fully contracted for 15 years through capacity agreements with Enel as well as capacity payments from Enel that are backed by Terna, Italy’s transmission system operator,” Sosteneo says.

Image: Sosteneo

Share

From pv magazine ESS News site

Sosteneo, part of the Generali Investments ecosystem, has closed the financing contracts of an agreement with Enel for the acquisition of 49% of the share capital of Enel Libra Flexsys. The deal was signed and announced in March 2024. The mezzanine and senior financings were signed in June 2024.

According to Enel, the sale to Sosteneo Energy Transition has a consideration of EUR 1.1 billion ($1.18 billion). The Enterprise Value of 100% of Enel Libra Flexsys is approximately EUR 2.5 billion.

Enel Libra Flexsys was established for the development and management of a major portfolio of energy transition infrastructure in Italy, composed of 23 battery energy storage system (BESS) projects with a total capacity of 1.7 GW and three open-cycle gas turbine (OCGT) projects with a total capacity of 0.9 GW.

To support the Sosteneo acquisition, approximately €200 million of mezzanine financing was provided by the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. Approximately €900 million of senior financing was provided by a consortium of banks including BayernLB, BBVA, BNP Paribas, Bank of China, Crédit Agricole CIB, Caixa Bank, Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), ING, Societe Generale CIB, and SMBC Bank.

Popular content

BirdBlocker unveils bird-proofing solutions for rooftop PV at Intersolar
26 June 2024 Dutch company offering bird-proofing solution for solar installations expands its range with a trio of launches – with high hopes that its business ca...

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.