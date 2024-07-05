Chinese PV Industry Brief: JinkoSolar’s TOPCon module shipments pass 100 GW

JinkoSolar said that shipments of its n-type TOPCon solar modules have surpassed 100 GW. Since launching the Tiger Neo module series in late 2022, It said it reached this milestone in 18 months, selling to more than 4,000 corporate clients in 148 countries and regions. It reported that the production efficiency of its n-type TOPCon cells has increased from 24.5% to 26.3% and expects it to exceed 26.5% by the end of this year.

Longi said that it has opened a new global R&D center for distributed products in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province. The first-phase facility spans 20,000 square meters across four functional zones for experimental production lines, materials and product reliability testing, as well as innovation with supply chain partners. Longi said in its annual report that it allocated CNY 7.721 billion ($1.06 billion) to R&D in 2023, with its research division hosting a team of more than 5,000 researchers.

Xinyi Solar said that it expects its net profit for the first six months of 2024 to be 35% to 45% higher than the HKD 1,391.5 million ($178.1 million) it recorded in the same period last year. It said it posted higher sales volume and an improved gross profit margin, despite lower average selling prices of certain solar glass products. The improved margins were due to lower raw materials and energy costs, as well as production efficiency improvements.

Shenzhen Guangyuan Intelligent Equipment (Auto One) has signed a supply agreement with Shandong Guorun Energy Group for 0BB heterojunction (HJT) string welding equipment, providing 20 GW capacity for its HJT production lines. Shenzhen-based Auto One specializes in manufacturing solar cell and PV module equipment. Its 0BB stress-free welding technology saves over 30% in silver paste costs and more than 20% in silicon material costs compared to traditional multi-busbar (MBB) infrared welding. In the second half of 2023, Auto One won a bid to supply 5 GW of HJT-0BB stress-free string welding equipment to an unspecified HJT company, with all equipment now operational.

China Energy Overseas Investment has achieved full grid connection for Uzbekistan's largest solar project, a now-operational 1 GW installation. Its affiliated construction group and regional subsidiaries built the project, which consists of 500 MW in Buxoro and 500 MW in Qashqadaryo. Once fully operational, the installation will create about 1,600 local jobs and provide 2.4 TWh of clean electricity per year.