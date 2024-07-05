The Hydrogen Stream: ERM starts trials for electrolysis, desalination, transport

ERM has launched offshore trials to test critical elements of its Dolphyn Hydrogen process. “Following six years of development, the trials are being conducted in a floating marine environment in Pembroke Port, South Wales,” said the sustainability consultancy. The Dolphyn Hydrogen process combines electrolysis, desalination, and hydrogen production on a floating wind platform. The system transports the hydrogen to shore via pipeline. It does not require an electrical connection.

SoCalGas and Evoloh have completed a joint research project that reportedly resulted in enhancements to the current electrolyzer manufacturing process and anion exchange membrane (AEM) electrolyzer technology. “Overall, the enhancements achieved in the project could reduce the capital costs of the electrolyzer technology by approximately 25% and could help make the cost of clean renewable hydrogen more affordable,” said the two US-based companies.

Lhyfe and industrial combustion company Fives have agreed to provide a decarbonized industry offer, from hydrogen production to combustion. “This offer speeds up energy transition by facilitating the use of hydrogen in process industries without needing to modify all the equipment,” said Lhyfe. The French hydrogen company added that it will produce and supply green hydrogen, with Fives providing optimized and safe solutions for use in industrial combustion processes.

Snam said it has launched its first trial in Italy testing hydrogen in steel processing at a steel plant with TenarisDalmine and Tenova. “The collaboration, starting with a six-month period, aims to assess hydrogen's performance and reliability in decarbonizing hard-to-abate sectors, including steel,” explained the Milan-based energy infrastructure operator.