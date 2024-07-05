World’s first grid-scale, semi-solid-state energy storage project goes online

From pv magazine ESS News site
The world’s first large-scale semi-solid state energy storage project was successfully connected to the grid in China on June 6. The 100 MW/200 MWh installation is the first phase of the Longquan Energy Storage project, funded and constructed by state-owned utility Power China.
The project has a total planned capacity of 200 MW/400 MWh spread across a 40-acre site. This project is one of Zhejiang Province’s “14th Five-Year Plan” new grid-side energy storage demonstration projects. It is also the largest energy storage power station in Lishui City, Power China said in a release.
A single charge can store up to 200,000 kWh of electricity, bringing the annual discharge to more than 60 million kWh.
The Longquan Energy Storage project employs WeLion’s 280 Ah lithium iron phosphate (LFP) solid-liquid hybrid cells, which have an energy density of more than 165Wh/kg. The cells are capable of more than 6,000 cycles and have an operating temperature range from -20 to 60 degrees.
The power conversion system for the project was supplied by Kehua Tech. The Chinese company customized and deployed 25 sets of 5 MW skids for the project. It implemented four 1.25 MW high-performance energy storage converters, which were connected in parallel to a single 5,000 kVA transformer, achieving a 35 kV AC grid-connected output.
