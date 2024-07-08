Cegasa presents new modular, scalable battery for C&I applications

From pv magazine ESS News site
Spanish energy storage specialist Cegasa presented EScal HV, its new modular and scalable battery, at Intersolar. The company claims that the new solution will respond to an unmet demand for high-voltage systems at an industrial and commercial level.
The new system offers installations of between 17 kWh and 350 kWh using a stackable system that allows up to 15 modules to be placed in series, and four strings in parallel.
The minimum string consists of three modules with a total capacity of 17 kWh and a nominal voltage of 173 V. The maximum string features 15 modules, whose capacity is 86 kWh and a nominal voltage of 864 V.
It allows connecting up to four strings in parallel per system with 60 modules, which allows expanding its capacity up to 344 kWh.
The nominal power of a basic string including three modules is 9 kW; it weighs 175 kg and measures 706 mm x 375 mm x 870 mm.
