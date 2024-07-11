EDF wins Israeli PV tender with bid of $0.019/kWh

EDF Renewables, a unit of French energy giant EDF, has won the Israeli government's latest tender to build and operate a new 100 MW solar plant, according to a statement by the Israeli Ministry of Finance.
The company submitted a bid of ILS 0.07/kWh – the lowest price ever recorded in an energy tender in Israel. The previous lowest bid ever recorded in the Israeli market had also been submitted by EDF for a 40 MW solar power plant in Ashalim, a small community in southern Israel’s Negev Desert. This plant sells power to the grid at a tariff of ILS 0.08/kWh.
“The tender results demonstrate that emission reduction and achieving renewable energy goals go hand in hand with lowering electricity prices, which is great news for Israeli citizens,” said Accountant General Yehli Rotenberg.
Energy Ministry Director General Yossi Dayan said that the tender result shows the ability of renewable energy to lower electricity production costs. Dayan claimed that these reductions can help to ease the cost of living.
The new PV plant will be constructed near the southern village of Ashalim under a public-private partnership (PPP) agreement. According to a previous statement by the Israeli Electricity Authority, the plant is scheduled to be operational by the first quarter of 2027.
The facility will be the fifth solar project built by the French company in the region. In 2018, it also completed the Pduyim (14 MW), Mefalsim (13 MW), and Kfar Maimon (7 MW) solar projects, which the Israeli authorities selected in a tender in 2017.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
