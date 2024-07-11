Enfinity Global secures $162.4 million for 250 MW solar portfolio in Japan 

US-based Enfinity Global has announced a JPY 26.24 billion ($162.4 million) financing package for a 250 MW solar portfolio in Japan.

Enfinity Global has seven operational utility-scale solar projects in its portfolio, with one under construction. The projects are expected to annually generate a combined 300 GWh of clean energy, or enough to power 60,000 Japanese homes. According to Enfinity Global, the portfolio has an estimated enterprise value of more than $1 billion.

Infrastructure investor Macquarie Capital and a syndicate led by Shinhan Asset Management have provided the financing.

“Japan’s energy transition needs world-class companies that invest in these high-quality long-lived assets and support emerging energy needs such as those driven by data centers,” said Enfinity Global CEO Carlos Domenech.

In April, Enfinity Global said that it had secured $195 million of long-term financing for a 70 MW solar plant in Japan.