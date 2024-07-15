AEG unveils 5 KWh stackable high-voltage battery

Germany's AEG has launched a new high-voltage storage battery for rooftop PV systems.

“The new AEG stackable high voltage battery, AEG AS-BMH02, provides a 5 kWh modular solution designed for flexible installation planning,” a spokesperson from the company told pv magazine. “Each module can be clustered up to a maximum of four units per cluster, with two clusters reaching a total capacity of 40 kWh.”

The AEG AS-BMH02 battery measures 380 mm x 700 mm x 170 mm and weighs 52 kg. It has a nominal capacity of 3 kWh and a usable capacity of 5 kW.

The new product also features a nominal voltage of 380 V, an output voltage of 320-480 V, and a charge voltage of 435 V. It is IP66-rated and comes with a 10-year warranty.

The battery reportedly has a lifecycle of more than 4,500 cycles.

“This modular design allows for easy upgrades, accommodating changes in energy generation and consumption profiles over time,” the company said in a statement. “Installers can initially set up one or two modules during winter and easily expand capacity by stacking additional modules in summer or after a few years, enhancing customer satisfaction and facilitating additional sales.”

According to the company, the system's modularity also simplifies warehouse management for distributors, as there is no need to track manufacturing batches to avoid voltage imbalances.