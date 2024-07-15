Naked Energy secures GBP 17 million of new equity

Naked Energy has secured GBP 17 million of new equity. E.ON Energy Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) from the E.ON Group led the Series B financing round, with Barclays co-investing through its Sustainable Impact Capital Programme. They expect to reach financial close before the end of September.

Naked Energy said the funding round will “supercharge its global expansion and the adoption of its cutting-edge solutions to decarbonise heat … The investment is a strong endorsement of Naked Energy’s growth plans, enabling the company to accelerate the international distribution of its award-winning solar heat and power technology with the adoption of innovative new business models.”

Naked Energy’s Virtu solar collectors feature a modular design and offer the world’s highest energy density solar technology, proven to be up to four times more effective at offsetting CO2 emissions than conventional solar panels. The product range includes a PVT system with a vacuum tube configuration, unveiled last year. Following the latest investment, E.ON EIS will gain access to the Virtu product range for its commercial and industrial customers.

“It’s clear that both E.ON and Barclays share our sense of urgency to decarbonize heat,” said Christophe Williams, CEO of Naked Energy. “Heating takes up over half of all energy consumed globally, and as the demand for renewable heat continues to rise, we’re committed more than ever to supporting the commercial and industrial sectors in their transition away from natural gas.”

In October 2023, Naked Energy signed a strategic partnership with E.ON Group. The two companies said they are now working on a pipeline of projects across multiple territories.

“Investing in Naked Energy has been a great decision for E.ON,” said Daniel Joisten, head of innovation commercialization at E.ON Energy Infrastructure Solutions. “Naked Energy’s solutions have distinctive and convincing value propositions. We will utilise them to help our customers, in industries such as food and beverage and hospitality, to decarbonize their businesses profitably.”