Desay Battery, Victory Giant Technology partner on China’s largest user-side energy storage project

From ESS News
Desay Battery, a subsidiary of Desay Corporation, has signed a collaboration agreement with Victory Giant Technology to supply lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) battery storage cabinets and related control systems for a new energy storage station in China. The project, located in Victory Giant Technology Industrial Park in Huizhou, Guangdong Province, is designed to have a capacity of 121 MW/630 MWh, making it the largest user-side energy storage station in China.
According to the design plan unveiled on July 1, Desay will provide storage systems equipped with their proprietary 280 Ah LiFePO4 battery cells. The station will comprise 47 units, each with a capacity of 13.418 MWh, housing a total of 1,689 storage cabinets. Once all units are connected, they will be integrated into the local grid to meet surrounding energy demands.
Desay stated that its battery cabinets align with the current domestic market’s safety and applicability requirements. The cabinets feature fully automated fire extinguishing systems using perfluorohexanone and water sprinkler systems, equipped with smoke detectors and fixed-temperature heat detectors, meeting IP54 protection standards. The energy storage station is expected to provide stable and reliable power support for local grid peak shaving, dynamic capacity expansion, demand-side response, and backup power.
To continue reading, please, visit our new ESS News website.
