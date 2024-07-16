Chinese PV Industry Brief: Longi to mass-produce back contact solar cells

Longi said its HPBC 2.0 cell technology, launched in early 2024, is now ready for mass production. It said it plans to invest about CNY 3.21 billion ($442 million) in a new project in Xixian New Area, Shaanxi province. The “Longi Green Energy Photovoltaic (Xixian New Area) Phase I” facility will have an annual HPBC 2.0 cell capacity of 12.5 GW. The project is scheduled to start production by the end of this year, with full operations to start by June 2025.

Das Solar said it has begun the second phase of its 10 GW tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) module project in Jingshan Economic Development Zone, Hubei province. The plant spans more than 400,000 square meters and houses production lines for 10 GW of N-type TOPCon PV modules, along with 2 GW of solar cells and supporting infrastructure. First-phase construction started in November 2022, with production beginning in May 2023. By the end of 2023, the plant had already produced 3.18 GW of TOPCon modules. Construction of the second phase started in October 2023.

Irico Group New Energy said it expects between CNY 1.95 billion and CNY 2.05 billion of revenue for the six months to June 30, 2024, up 51% to 59% from the same period last year. It anticipates a total profit ranging between CNY 10 million and CNY 18 million, from a loss in the first half of 2023. Despite intense competition, Irico attributed its strong performance expectations to technological innovation, product upgrades, factory cost reductions, and efficiency measures.

Arctech Solar said in a voluntary disclosure that it has approximately CNY 6.669 billion (excluding tax) of outstanding orders. Tracking systems account for about CNY 5.549 billion of the total, up 183.11% year on year. Domestic customers make up about CNY 283 million of the total, while international customers account for around CNY 5.266 billion.

CHN Energy’s subsidiary, Changyuan Power Co., has announced plans to issue shares to no more than 35 specific investors, including its controlling shareholder, in order to raise up to CNY 3 billion. It said it will use the capital to fund 10 planned PV power stations with a total installed capacity of about 2.25 GW.