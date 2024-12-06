Trina Solar launches 760 W TOPCon module with 24.5% efficiency

Chinese PV module maker Trina Solar unveiled a new solar module based on tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) cell technology during the 2024 Annual Conference of the China Photovoltaic Industry Association (CPIA).

The new i-TOPCon Ultra panel series is part of the Vertex N family and is intended for applications in utility-scale projects.

The module has an output of 760 W and a power conversion efficiency of 24.5%.

“The module has a bifaciality factor of 90% and a temperature coefficient of -0.29%/C,” Trina Solar’s head of global product strategy, Zhang Yingbin, said during the presentation of the new product. “First-year degradation rate is 1% and annual degradation is 0.4%.”

The company said the new module is particularly suitable for low-irradiance environments, ensuring reliable performance under varying conditions.

It plans to begin mass production of the new modules in the second quarter of 2025, with an initial annual capacity of 10 GW.

The new series will also include a 670 W panel for C&I projects and a 495 W product for residential PV.

“This new development demonstrates a milestone leap in TOPCon technology, with the PV industry entering the TOPCon 2.0 era,” said Zhang, without providing further details on the new modules.

In a recent interview with pv magazine, Zhang said the company aims to reach an efficiency of over 26% in TOPCon cells by 2027. In late October, Trina announced it achieved a power conversion efficiency of 25.9% for a large-area industrial TOPCon solar cell.

Earlier in April, Trina said its n-type i-TOPCon solar module for applications in large-scale PV projects reached an output of 740.6 W, with Germany's TÜV SUD confirming the results.