Enphase Energy releases EV charger for commercial fleets

From pv magazine USA
Enphase Energy has announced the launch of an electric vehicle charger designed for commercial fleets.
The CS-100 provides up to 19.2 kW (80 amps) of continuous power output and enables the fleet operator to set up charging schedules using the Enphase proprietary COSMOS interface. The interface provides access to capabilities such as digital load management, load sharing, and access control by seamlessly integrating with fleet management software.
Certified by UL, cULus, CSA C22.1, and Energy Start, the charger features a NEMA 3R-rated enclosure. Enphase reports that it can be installed inside or out and can operate in temperatures from -30 C to 50 C. It includes a charging cable and an impact-resistant J1772 connector. It supports all J1772-compatible EVs and comes with a three-year limited warranty.
Enphase Energy said that in the event of a minor power fault, an automatic circuit reclosure timer will re-check conditions to begin charging again as soon as possible, if needed. The retail price on the CS-100 is $2,250.
