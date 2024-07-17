Greece readies for next battery storage growth phase

From ESS News
Last year, Greece generated 57% of its electricity demand via renewable energies. This year the country is expected to score an even higher percentage of renewable electricity, although this success is accompanied by the thorny issue of curtailing surplus green electricity at times when the electricity system cannot accommodate it. Therefore, rather belatedly, Greece has turned its attention to energy storage.
So far, the country is running a 1 GW program targeting standalone, front-of-the-meter batteries. Greece has already run two tenders awarding about 700 MW of battery storage projects. A call for the program’s third tender, targeting specifically battery systems in former coal mining regions, is imminent. Awarded projects, under the 1 GW program, receive public subsidy support in the form of capital expenditure and operational expenditure subsidies.
Greece’s minister of the environment and energy Theodoros Skylakakis told a local energy conference in Athens earlier in July that the country is blessed with exceptional renewable energy resources and in order to reap the benefits of it, it should speed up energy storage development.
In line with this, Skylakakis said that the ministry is working towards a plan that opens the battery storage market in two ways. Firstly, allowing the colocation of behind-the-meter batteries along existing photovoltaic plants. And secondly, allowing new standalone, in front of the meter batteries without public subsidy support.
Both policies might prove important milestones in the country’s energy transition plan. However, there are plenty of crucial details that need to be specified for the new policies to prove meaningful.
To continue reading, please visit our new ESS News website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.