Philippines switches on 64 MW solar project

Prime Solar Solutions, a subsidiary of the Philippines-based investment firm Prime Infra, has switched on a 64 MW solar power plant in Maragondon, the Philippines.

Prime Solar has signed a 50 MW, 20-year power supply agreement with Meralco, an electric power distribution company in the Philippines. It will supply the rest of the plant's output to the grid.

Prime Solar's first project includes the Maragondon solar plant. It is one of two projects that will supply up to 128 MW of energy, powering around 84,000 households. Marissa Cerezo, director of the Department of Energy's (DOE) Renewable Energy Management Bureau, said the two installations will contribute to the national government's efforts to promote clean, sustainable energy resources.

“The DOE recognizes that the green energy that will be generated from this project will ensure sustainable and secure energy,” Cerezo said. “Moreover, this project brings opportunities to the local community, in the potential to create jobs, stimulate economic growth, and attract investments. It is not just a facility. It is a catalyst for change”.

The Philippines had deployed 1,675 MW of solar by the end of last year, according to figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA). Earlier this year, figures from the DOE indicated that up to 2 GW could come online this year.