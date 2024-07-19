Germany’s balcony PV installations hit 200 MW in H1

From pv magazine Germany
Germany deployed 200 MW of balcony PV systems in the first half of this year, according to new figures from Bundesnetzagentur.
The agency reported that the capacity is represented by approximately 220,000 new systems. It attributed the recent growth to the simplified registration of plug-in solar devices, which have been available since April. The average registered gross output of these systems has increased from 800 W last year to around 900 W this year, it said.
It remains unclear whether all new PV balcony systems have been recorded in the market master data register. Bundesnetzagentur said the actual installed capacity total could be higher, as many PV system owners may still need to register their installations.
Germany added 9.3 GW of renewables in the first half of the year, with around 7.55 GW coming from photovoltaics. These figures are likely to increase in the coming months, said the agency.
“We are seeing a continuous expansion, particularly in PV,” said Bundesnetzagentur President Klaus Müller. “Compared to the total output at the end of 2023, almost 10% more solar power was added.”
Germany has installed more than 90 GW of solar capacity, and the nation is expected to reach 215 GW by 2030. Müller described this as “an enormous development and a challenge for the entire transformation process in the electricity sector.”
