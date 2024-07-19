Chinese PV Industry Brief: ZNShine Solar plans Hong Kong listing

ZNShine Solar said it has submitted an application to the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) to issue H-shares and list them on the HKEX. The company, which was established in 2006, runs three factories in China with a total capacity of about 10 GW. It plans to further expand in China and Indonesia.

GCL SI said it expects revenue between CNY 7.8 billion ($1.07 billion) and CNY 8.5 billion for the first half of 2024, up 39.15% to 51.64% year on year. The company expects a net profit decline of 53.38% to 64.14%, ranging from CNY 40 million to CNY 52 million, due to lower product prices and rising competition. Despite this, it said it recorded significantly higher shipment volumes and revenue due to its cost-effective production of cells and modules.

Datang Corp. said it has launched a tender for PV inverters for the for 2024-25 period. It includes 12 GW of high-power string inverters, 3 GW of centralized inverters, and 1 GW of distributed string inverters. Bids will open on Aug. 6, 2024, and deliveries will run until June 30, 2025.

China Huadian Corp. said it will soon start building a 3.5 GW hydro-solar project on the upper reaches of the Jinsha River in Sichuan. The project, the largest renewable energy initiative in the province, includes three solar installations: 1.6 GW in Dayi, 700 MW in Larung, and 1.2 GW in Zhongzan. The arrays will work in tandem with an upstream hydropower base.