Physical and virtual batteries for maximized self-consumption

From ESS News

A direct consequence of the acceleration of the deployment of solar energy in France – with more than 3 GW installed in 2023 – battery electricity storage is also experiencing strong growth.

French equipment provider Monabee is taking the opportunity to extend its offering with two solutions for storing the energy produced by solar panels: a physical battery and another virtual one, allowing in both cases to optimize the consumption of self-generated electricity.

Launched in partnership with installer Urban Solar Energy, the virtual battery system, still relatively undeveloped on the French market, is a service that allows unlimited energy storage in terms of volume and time. The principle is simple: when the solar panels produce energy during the day, the surplus electricity not consumed is automatically recorded and credited to a personal online account.

When the solar installation does not produce or does not produce enough – at night or on days with low sunlight – the electricity from the virtual battery is used before that from the grid, thanks to an automatic countdown. Without any equipment or maintenance to plan.

Monabee also offers a physical storage solution: the Huawei Luna 2000 battery. With a ten-year guarantee, the storage system adapts to fluctuations in production and consumption, charging only with the surplus energy produced by the panels. It comes in three versions: 5 kWh, 10 kWh, or 15 kWh, with the possibility of changing the power of the installation if necessary.