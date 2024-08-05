U.S. startup develops 28%-efficient perovskite-silicon tandem solar module

PeroNova, a U.S.-based startup specializing in solar perovskite technologies, has developed a solar perovskite module for building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) and space applications.

“Our novel interfacial treatment technology enhances the stability and reliability of perovskite films in tests, and in fabrication conditions. Thermal cycling resistivity tests demonstrated over 80% of initial power conversion efficiency after 2,500 cycles,” a PeroNova spokesperson told pv magazine.

The company currently develops lab-scale four-terminal (4T) perovskite-silicon tandem solar cells and 900 cm2 mini perovskite modules. The lab-scale* cells have reportedly an efficiency of around 30%, while the modules achieve around 28% for the 4-T tandem configuration, 22% for outdoor applications, and 18% for space.

Founded in 2023, PeroNova plans to address the demand for solar power in portable electronics, space and rooftop markets. “Our team has diligently worked to create a best-in-class American-made product that offers affordable and reliable renewable energy globally,” said co-founder and CEO, Min Chen, in a statement.

The company also recently announced it is collaborating with unspecified U.S. real estate developers intending to “bring large-scale implementation” of BIPV and agrivoltaics across the country. It will also be working with undisclosed space tech companies.

PeroNova has secured five patents from the U.S. Department of Energy. It also recently appointed Peter H. Diamandis, a U.S.-based entrepreneurial investor and founder of the XPRIZE Foundation, to its advisory board where he will “advise on product design, commercialization strategy and investor relations.”

*This article was amended to correct the 4-T minimodule efficiency to 28% and to make clear that 30% efficiency refers to lab scale cells.