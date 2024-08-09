SJVN awards 1.2 GW solar projects in India

From pv magazine India
SJVN’s latest tender to select developers for 1.2 GW of solar projects across India has resulted in an average tariff of INR 2.52 ($0.030)/kWh.
Acme Solar, Essar Renewables and SAEL Industries have secured 300 MW each at INR 2.52/kWh. Onward Solar won 100 MW. NTPC, which bid for 400 MW at a price of INR 2.53/kWh, won 200 MW.
The successful developers will set up the solar projects on a build-own-operate basis.
The projects can be located anywhere in India and must be connected to the interstate transmission system. SJVN will sign power purchase agreements (PPAs) with the successful bidders for the purchase of power for a period of 25 years. Power procured by SJVN from these projects will be sold to the different buying entities of India.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.