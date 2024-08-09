SJVN awards 1.2 GW solar projects in India

From pv magazine India

SJVN’s latest tender to select developers for 1.2 GW of solar projects across India has resulted in an average tariff of INR 2.52 ($0.030)/kWh.

Acme Solar, Essar Renewables and SAEL Industries have secured 300 MW each at INR 2.52/kWh. Onward Solar won 100 MW. NTPC, which bid for 400 MW at a price of INR 2.53/kWh, won 200 MW.

The successful developers will set up the solar projects on a build-own-operate basis.

The projects can be located anywhere in India and must be connected to the interstate transmission system. SJVN will sign power purchase agreements (PPAs) with the successful bidders for the purchase of power for a period of 25 years. Power procured by SJVN from these projects will be sold to the different buying entities of India.