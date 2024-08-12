Denmark resumes subsidies for energy tech exports

The Danish Energy Agency has opened the latest edition of its Grant Pool for the Promotion of Energy Export Efforts, with DKK 9.3 million of funds available.
The money is aimed at public-private partnerships, which must be made up of at least one public actor and one private player. The application guidelines state that public actors can be located within Denmark or internationally.
Grants are available for activities such as data collection, analysis of markets, market maturation and dissemination of knowledge. The project must be geared toward concrete business opportunities and models that can promote energy exports and support country cooperation.
The Danish Energy Agency said it is an advantage if a project takes place among the 24 countries the Danish authorities already cooperate with foreign authorities in within the energy field.
The grant window is open until Oct. 11. Applications must be received through the agency’s grant portal.
Since the launch of the funding pool in 2019, commitments have been made to 26 projects focusing on energy efficiency, district heating, offshore wind and biogas in Africa, Asia, Europe and North and South America.
The 2023 edition pledged DKK 8.5 million to eight projects, including projects targeting district heating in the Netherlands and Poland, sector integration in Brazil and Germany, wind energy in India and Egypt, energy efficiency in the United States, and carbon capture in Australia.
