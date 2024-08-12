Guyana opens tender for solar-plus-storage projects

Guyana Power and Light has launched a tender for an EPC contractor to build three solar plants in Guyana with a combined 15 MWp capacity and 22 MWh of battery storage. Applications are due by Sept. 26, according to the tender documents.
The publicly owned utility company is executing the tender on behalf of the national government. Financing for the projects will come from funds under the Guyana-Norway partnership.
A complete set of bidding documents can be purchased for a non-refundable fee of GYD 20,000 ($95). Bids must be received via post by Sept. 26.
Guyana had 8 MW of deployed solar at the end of last year, according to figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.