China’s CEEC wins 2 GW solar project in Saudi Arabia

CEEC has secured a contract to build a 2 GW solar project in Saudi Arabia.
It has signed an EPC contract through a consortium of three subsidiaries: China Energy International Group, China Energy Engineering Group Guangdong Thermal Power Engineering, and China Electric Power Engineering Consulting Group Northwest Electric Power Design Institute. The contract also includes Buraiq Renewable Energy, a project company established by Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power.
The Haden 2 GW solar project, worth approximately $972 million, is being built in western Saudi Arabia, approximately 93 km northeast of Taif, Makkah province.
The project will encompass engineering design, equipment procurement, transportation, installation, civil construction, transmission lines, substations, and grid-connected commissioning of the power station. Construction is expected to take around 31 months.
Earlier this month, CEEC launched a 15 GW inverter procurement plan. Inverter manufacturers such as Sungrow, Huawei, Sineng, Growatt, Kstar, and TBEA are participating in the scheme.
