Natron Energy to build GW-scale sodium-ion battery factory in U.S.

From ESS News

Natron plans to invest nearly $1.4 billion in the facility, which is partly supported by a North Carolina Job Development Investment Grant (JDIG). The new facility in Edgecombe County will make a 40x scale-up of Natron’s current production capacity possible. The company estimates the facility will create 1,000 local clean energy jobs when it reaches full operating capacity.

Natron’s batteries boast a fully localized supply chain. It aims to supply markets in the industrial power space, including data centers, mobility, EV fast charging, microgrids, and telecom.

North Carolina offers an optimal geolocation in the United States with rapidly growing green industries in the mobility and energy storage space. The state boasts broad access to the East Coast with access to international trade through the Port of Wilmington.

“This flagship manufacturing facility will dramatically accelerate our efforts to deliver sodium-ion batteries to customers who are hungry for safe, reliable, and environmentally responsible energy storage solutions,” said Colin Wessells, Founder and co-CEO, of Natron Energy. “After evaluating over 70 sites across 9 states, we found that North Carolina, with its leadership in the clean energy revolution, would make the perfect home for this project. We look forward to joining the Edgecombe County business community.”

To keep reading, please visit our ESS News website.