Natron Energy to build GW-scale sodium-ion battery factory in U.S.

The new planned manufacturing facility will produce 24 GW of Natron’s sodium-ion batteries annually. Natron says its batteries outperform lithium-ion batteries in power density and recharging speed, do not require lithium, cobalt, copper, or nickel, and are non-flammable. The plant will be the first double-digit GW sodium-ion plant in the United States.

Image: Natron Energy

Natron plans to invest nearly $1.4 billion in the facility, which is partly supported by a North Carolina Job Development Investment Grant (JDIG). The new facility in Edgecombe County will make a 40x scale-up of Natron’s current production capacity possible. The company estimates the facility will create 1,000 local clean energy jobs when it reaches full operating capacity.

Natron’s batteries boast a fully localized supply chain. It aims to supply markets in the industrial power space, including data centers, mobility, EV fast charging, microgrids, and telecom.

North Carolina offers an optimal geolocation in the United States with rapidly growing green industries in the mobility and energy storage space. The state boasts broad access to the East Coast with access to international trade through the Port of Wilmington.

“This flagship manufacturing facility will dramatically accelerate our efforts to deliver sodium-ion batteries to customers who are hungry for safe, reliable, and environmentally responsible energy storage solutions,” said Colin Wessells, Founder and co-CEO, of Natron Energy. “After evaluating over 70 sites across 9 states, we found that North Carolina, with its leadership in the clean energy revolution, would make the perfect home for this project. We look forward to joining the Edgecombe County business community.”

