Germany records 1.4 GW of new solar in July

Newly installed PV capacity in Germany hit 9.34 GW in the first seven months of this year, up from around 7.69 GW in the same period a year earlier.

Germany’s cumulative installed PV capacity stood at 92.23 GW at the end of July, spread across approximately 4.25 million PV systems.

Most of the new systems that were built this year are located in North Rhine-Westphalia, Bavaria, Baden-Württemberg, and Lower Saxony. Most of the other new installations are represented by unsubsidized projects selected in tenders.