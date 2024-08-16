Germany records 1.4 GW of new solar in July

Germany installed 1.4 GW of new solar capacity in July, bringing its cumulative total to 92.23 GW.

Image: Christian Lue, Unsplash

From pv magazine Germany

Germany’s Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) has reported that 1,404.5 MW of new PV systems were installed in July. The nation added 1.3 GW in June 2024 and around 1.2 GW in July 2023.

Newly installed PV capacity in Germany hit 9.34 GW in the first seven months of this year, up from around 7.69 GW in the same period a year earlier.

Germany’s cumulative installed PV capacity stood at 92.23 GW at the end of July, spread across approximately 4.25 million PV systems.

Most of the new systems that were built this year are located in North Rhine-Westphalia, Bavaria, Baden-Württemberg, and Lower Saxony. Most of the other new installations are represented by unsubsidized projects selected in tenders.

