Gibraltar launches solar tender for airport

The government of Gibraltar has kicked off a tender for the design, construction, operation and maintenance of a solar panel installation at Gibraltar International Airport.
The array will be located on the airport’s south east apron. The power will be sold to the Gibraltar Electricity Authority through a power purchase agreement.
The government said on its website that the contract will be given to the most economically advantageous tender in terms of the criteria stated in the tender documents.
Further information on the UK government’s website notes that the contract will commence in December 2024 for a 20-year period and values the contract at GBP 5 million ($6.5 million). The deadline for applications is Sept. 20.
Since the start of the year, airports in Dublin and New York are among those that have announced construction of on-site solar facilities.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.