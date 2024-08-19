Gibraltar launches solar tender for airport

The government of Gibraltar has kicked off a tender for the design, construction, operation and maintenance of a solar panel installation at Gibraltar International Airport.

The array will be located on the airport’s south east apron. The power will be sold to the Gibraltar Electricity Authority through a power purchase agreement.

The government said on its website that the contract will be given to the most economically advantageous tender in terms of the criteria stated in the tender documents.

Further information on the UK government’s website notes that the contract will commence in December 2024 for a 20-year period and values the contract at GBP 5 million ($6.5 million). The deadline for applications is Sept. 20.

Since the start of the year, airports in Dublin and New York are among those that have announced construction of on-site solar facilities.