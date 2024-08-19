Tesla launches Powerwall 3 in Australia, New Zealand

From pv magazine Australia

US-based Tesla has launched the latest generation of its standalone home battery product in Australia and New Zealand. It said the Powerwall 3 has twice the power of the previous model with a battery capacity of 13.5 kWh and a maximum charging and discharging capacity of 5 kW.

Tesla introduced the first-generation Powerwall in 2015 and followed that with the release of the upgraded Powerwall 2 in 2017. The latest generation is now available for order in Australia, with the manufacturer saying that the new product comes with increased power output, improved efficiency, and seamless integration with solar systems.

The Powerwall 3 is priced at AUD 13,600 ($9,100), which includes AUD 1,700 for the compulsory backup Gateway 2 system to enable integration with the grid and rooftop solar.

Tesla said the new product includes an integrated inverter featuring three solar inputs with maximum power point trackers, supporting up to 20 kW (DC) of solar and providing up to 11.5 kW (AC) of continuous power per unit. The company said the system has a solar-to-home/grid efficiency of 97.5% a solar-to-battery efficiency of 89%.

The product, that can be monitored and managed via the Tesla App, can store up to 13.5 kWh of energy and can serve as the home’s energy source when the mains power fails, capable of starting heavy loads including heats pumps, pool pumps, air conditioners and electric vehicle chargers rated up to 185 A.

For those seeking extra capacity, up to four Powerwall 3 systems can be installed in parallel to provide up to 40 kW of inverter capacity, 54 kWh of storage, and up to 80 kW of solar. The new version is however not currently compatible with Powerwall 2.

The Powerwall 3 relies on lithium iron phosphate battery chemistry and comes with a redesigned thermal management system that allows for operating temperatures ranging from –20 C to 50 C.

The unit measures 110 cm x 61 cm x 19.3 cm and weighs 130 kg. It can be installed in either indoor or outdoor locations. Tesla also claims the design can withstand extreme weather conditions, so normal operation is guaranteed even in high humidity and flooding up to 60 cm of water.

The new Powerwall 3 system comes with a 10-year product warranty.