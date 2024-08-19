Tracker monitoring software to protect, optimize solar sites

From pv magazine USA

Tracker monitoring software technology is an often overlooked but crucial element of solar development. New project discussions tend to focus on hardware components such as foundations and mechanical properties, but software capabilities are equally important. Inadequate technology can leave a site vulnerable to risks like weather damage and revenue loss.

Since tracker software is the underlying intelligence that optimizes all facets of a tracker’s performance and maximizes the likelihood of a site reaching its energy goals, it’s the “brains” behind the operation. Integrating the right monitoring software in the beginning can provide important benefits over the entire lifecycle of a project.

A tracker technology system consists of on-site hardware connected to compatible software. If tracker technology is lacking in the basics (that is, the ABCs) it can lead to lower site production and make O&M responsibilities more difficult.

