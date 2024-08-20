Indian state approves 450 MW solar project along expressway

The Indian state of Uttar Pradesh has approved a 450 MW solar project along a major expressway, following the completion of a detailed project report by the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP).

Image: Technique Solaire

From pv magazine India

The state government of Uttar Pradesh in India plans to install solar plants along both sides of the Bundelkhand Expressway, which is 296 km in length.

GEAPP said that 450 MW of solar capacity can be installed on both sides of the highway. The state government has approved GEAPP's project report, according to Saurabh Kumar, the alliance's vice-chairman.

GEAPP is now helping the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) to handle bidding for the projects. “We hope that the project will be ready for commissioning in the next 15 months,” said Kumar.

Kumar added that UPEIDA has asked GEAPP to conduct similar studies for four other expressways in Uttar Pradesh.

