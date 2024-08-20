Indian state approves 450 MW solar project along expressway

From pv magazine India
The state government of Uttar Pradesh in India plans to install solar plants along both sides of the Bundelkhand Expressway, which is 296 km in length.
GEAPP said that 450 MW of solar capacity can be installed on both sides of the highway. The state government has approved GEAPP's project report, according to Saurabh Kumar, the alliance's vice-chairman.
GEAPP is now helping the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) to handle bidding for the projects. “We hope that the project will be ready for commissioning in the next 15 months,” said Kumar.
Kumar added that UPEIDA has asked GEAPP to conduct similar studies for four other expressways in Uttar Pradesh.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.