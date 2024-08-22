Indian utility accepting bids for 600 MWh of battery energy storage

From pv magazine India

MSEDCL has started accepting proposals to set up standalone BESS connected to the Indian state grid, for an aggregate capacity of 600 MWh (300 MW x two hours) in the Indian state of Maharashtra.

The selection of BESS projects for a total capacity of 600 MWh will be carried out through e-bidding, followed by e-reverse auction process. The minimum bid size is 100 MWh.

Developers selected by MSEDCL will build, own, and operate the battery energy storage systems (BESS) to provide on-demand charging and discharging services for the utility. Each system will be available for one full charge-discharge cycle per day.

MSEDCL will sign BESPA with the winning bidders to secure the storage capacity.

The BESS units will draw power from MSEDCL for charging and return it to the grid according to dispatch instructions issued by SLDC in coordination with MSEDCL. The utility will supply the necessary power for charging, considering minimum system efficiency under the agreement.

MSEDCL has already identified locations for the BESS projects.