Indian utility accepting bids for 600 MWh of battery energy storage

Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd. (MSEDCL) is seeking bids to build and operate 600 MWh of standalone battery energy storage systems (BESS) in the Indian state of Maharashtra. The utility plans to sign battery energy storage purchase agreements (BESPA) with the winning bidders.

Image: Fluence

Share

From pv magazine India

MSEDCL has started accepting proposals to set up standalone BESS connected to the Indian state grid, for an aggregate capacity of 600 MWh (300 MW x two hours) in the Indian state of Maharashtra.

The selection of BESS projects for a total capacity of 600 MWh will be carried out through e-bidding, followed by e-reverse auction process. The minimum bid size is 100 MWh.

Developers selected by MSEDCL will build, own, and operate the battery energy storage systems (BESS) to provide on-demand charging and discharging services for the utility. Each system will be available for one full charge-discharge cycle per day.

MSEDCL will sign BESPA with the winning bidders to secure the storage capacity.

The BESS units will draw power from MSEDCL for charging and return it to the grid according to dispatch instructions issued by SLDC in coordination with MSEDCL. The utility will supply the necessary power for charging, considering minimum system efficiency under the agreement.

MSEDCL has already identified locations for the BESS projects.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Novel bifacial flexible PV cell offers 27% efficiency
20 August 2024 Scientists have simulated dozens of electron transport layer-free cell structures and have identified the optimal design with a Zr:In2O3 front transpa...