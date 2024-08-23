Redflow enters voluntary administration after failing to secure funds

From pv magazine Australia

Redflow, a Brisbane-based zinc-bromine flow battery producer, has entered into voluntary administration after failing to secure capital to scale up its X10 battery to target larger projects.

In March, it secured AUD 1.1 million ($740,000) in funding from the Queensland Critical Minerals and Battery Technology Fund to develop and build a large-scale version.

The company also secured AUD 20 million of United States government funding in June 2024 for a 6.6 MWh zinc-bromine flow battery energy storage system (BESS) and in July 2024, Redflow teamed up with Queensland-owned generation company Stanwell to develop a non-lithium long-duration BESS for use in a 400 MWh project.

These arrangements are now on hold until administrators from Deloitte determine the company’s future.

A stock-exchange statement said that despite significant interest in a proposed new factory in Queensland to manufacture the upsize X10 battery, the company's inability to do so led directors to the decision to fold it altogether.

“This strategic plan requires significant capital and over the past nine months Redflow has engaged with a number of state and federal governments and agencies that confirmed that significant government support was available to fund the Redfow plan,” the statement said. “In order to access these funds, however, Redflow required significant “matching funding” from the Australian capital markets. Based on encouraging external financial advice, Redflow considered and pursued the equity funding sources available to it, but in the current market, has been unable to attract the required equity support.”